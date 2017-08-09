BRIEF-Siteone Landscape Supply reports Q2 earnings per share $ 1.07

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Siteone Landscape Supply Inc
* Siteone Landscape Supply announces second quarter 2017 earnings
* Q2 sales $608.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $606.1 million
* For 2017, continue to expect adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $155 million to $165 million
* Reconciliation for forward-looking full-year 2017 adjusted EBITDA outlook is not being provided
* Siteone Landscape Supply Inc - qtrly organic daily sales increased by 8%
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 1.07