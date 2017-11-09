FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sito Mobile says complaint filed against co in NY supreme court on Nov 3
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens by the hour
Top news
Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens by the hour
Lebanon believes Saudi holds Hariri, demands his return
Exclusive
Middle East
Lebanon believes Saudi holds Hariri, demands his return
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 9, 2017 / 11:13 PM / Updated 6 hours ago

BRIEF-Sito Mobile says complaint filed against co in NY supreme court on Nov 3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Sito Mobile Ltd

* Sito Mobile Ltd - ‍on Nov 3, a complaint was filed against co in Supreme Court of State of New York​

* Sito Mobile - complaint filed by Tar Sito Lendco, an entity owned and controlled by Julian Singer, son of Karen Singer, formerly substantial stockholder of co

* Sito Mobile - ‍Tar is revenue participant and collateral agent under that certain revenue sharing and note purchase agreement dated Oct 3, 2014​

* Sito Mobile - ‍complaint alleges that co breached its obligations to undertake best efforts to diligently pursue monetization of patents

* Sito Mobile - ‍complaint also alleges other alleged minor technical and curable defaults Source text: (bit.ly/2yMqMX0) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.