Feb 26 (Reuters) - Sitoy Group Holdings Ltd:

* ‍H1 REVENUE HK$1.16 BILLION, UP 17.0%​

* ‍PROPOSED INTERIM DIVIDEND PER ORDINARY SHARE OF HK6 CENTS FOR H1

* ‍H1 PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$144.7 MILLION VERSUS HK$116.4 MILLION