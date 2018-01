Jan 11 (Reuters) - SIVERS IMA HOLDING AB:

* CST GLOBAL RECEIVES FUNDING FOR PROJECT COOLBLUE2

* ‍CST GLOBAL RECEIVED £83,774 GBP (APPROX. KSEK 900)) FROM BRITISH GOVERNMENT​

* ‍PROJECT WILL RUN FROM APRIL 2018 TO MARCH 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)