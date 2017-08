July 18 (Reuters) - Six Flags Entertainment Corp

* Reid-Anderson named chairman, president and CEO at Six Flags

* Six Flags Entertainment Corp - ‍Reid-Anderson replacing John M. Duffey​

* Six Flags Entertainment Corp - ‍Reid-Anderson replacing John M. Duffey​

* Six Flags Entertainment Corp - ‍Reid-Anderson formerly served as chairman, president and CEO of six flags from August 2010 through February 2016​