BRIEF-Six Flags reports Q3 earnings per share ‍$2.11​

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Six Flags Entertainment Corp

* Record September year-to-date revenue at six flags

* Six Flags Entertainment Corp - ‍Revenue for quarter ended September 30, 2017 was $580 million, an increase of $23 million​

* Six Flags Entertainment Corp qtrly earnings per share ‍$2.11​

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.79, revenue view $582.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Six Flags Entertainment Corp - ‍ Earthquakes around Mexico city severely disrupted region and caused damage to company’s new water park​

* Six Flags Entertainment-Due to earthquakes around Mexico city, new water park was closed due to damage,likely will not reopen until near end of 2017​

* Six Flags - Hurricane Harvey negatively impacted attendance at 3 of co’s parks during last weekend of august, week prior to labor day weekend​

* Six Flags Entertainment Corp says, in quarter, ‍Hurricane Irma impacted company’s Atlanta and east coast parks​

* Six Flags-Softer than anticipated financial performance through first 9 months of year makes partial achievement of project 600 in 2017 “more challenging”​

* Six Flags Entertainment Corp - ‍ In accordance with accounting standards, partial achievement of project 600 in 2017 is no longer deemed probable​

* Six Flags - ‍In Q3, reversed $45 million of stock-based compensation expense to reflect expected late achievement of project 600 performance award in 2018​