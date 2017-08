June 30 (Reuters) - SIXT LEASING SE:

* AGM RESOLVES ON DIVIDEND INCREASE AND SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION SYSTEM

* POSITIVE OUTLOOK CONFIRMED: DIGITALISATION DRIVES PROFITABLE GROWTH

* EXPECTS FURTHER GROWTH OF EARNINGS BEFORE TAX (EBT) IN A HIGH SINGLE PERCENTAGE RANGE FOR 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR

* EXPECTS SLIGHT INCREASE IN OPERATING REVENUE FOR FY