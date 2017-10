Oct 20 (Reuters) - SIXT LEASING SE:

* SAID ON THURSDAY MANAGING BOARD ADJUSTS EBT FORECAST FOR FULL-YEAR TO AROUND EUR 30 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 31.6 MILLION) - PRELIMINARY EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES IN THE FIRST NINE MONTHS 2017 OF AROUND EUR 21 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 23.9 MILLION)

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT AN INCREASE IN THE GROUP‘S CONTRACT PORTFOLIO AS WELL AS A SLIGHT GROWTH IN CONSOLIDATED OPERATING REVENUE

