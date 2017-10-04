FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Siyata Mobile acquires distribution rights to Enterprise Workforce Software
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 4, 2017 / 11:12 AM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Siyata Mobile acquires distribution rights to Enterprise Workforce Software

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Siyata Mobile Inc:

* Siyata Mobile acquires distribution rights to Enterprise Workforce Software

* Siyata-On quarterly basis commencing Q4 2017,co has agreed to pay quarterly earn-out payments for achievement of agreed upon profitability milestones

* Siyata Mobile Inc - company expects to be earning recurring revenue from enterprise workforce software as early as Q1 of 2018

* Siyata Mobile-entered into agreement with Israel based technology cofor acquisition of distribution rights of enterprise workforce hardware, software Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.