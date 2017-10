Sept 28 (Reuters) - Sjw Group

* SJW Group announces retirement of president and chief executive officer; new president and chief executive officer named

* W. Richard Roth will retire as president and chief executive officer of SJW Group on November 5, 2017

* Board of directors has appointed Eric W. Thornburg as the new president and chief executive officer and a member of the board