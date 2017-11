Nov 20 (Reuters) - SK Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says it will sell 250,001 shares in SK ENCARSALES.COM Ltd for 205 billion won

* Says it will hold 0 percent stake in SK ENCARSALES.COM after the transaction

* Says expected transaction date is Jan. 25, 2018

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/BXDEDP

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)