BRIEF-Skanska 9M EBIT roughly matches expectations, orders lag

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Skanska Ab

* Jan-Sept ‍operating income amounted to sek 4.8 billion (4.9)​

* Skanska ab 9m ‍order bookings in construction amounted to sek 118.6 billion​

* Skanska ab jan-sep ‍revenue amounted to sek 117.2 billion​

* Reuters poll: skanska ab 9m ebit seen at 4.8 billion sek, sales 119.7 billion, construction order bookings 121.5 billion

* Skanska ab says the overall construction market outlook continues to be positive‍​

* Skanska ab outlook next 12 mths: in uk the uncertainty in the non-residential building market related to brexit continues to have a negative impact ‍​

* Skanska ab outlook next 12 mths: the czech republic market is slightly weakening‍​

* Skanska ab outlook next 12 mths: in the residential market segments that skanska’s product range is targeting the swedish market is strong

* Skanska ab says in q3 the u.s. Operations were burdened by two project write downs impacting profitability negatively‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)