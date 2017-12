Dec 29 (Reuters) - Skanska Ab:

* Has signed a contract with Swarthmore College to build a Biology, Engineering and Psychology (BEP) facility at their campus in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania.

* The contract award is worth USD 47 million, about SEK 400 million, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter 2017. Source text for Eikon:

