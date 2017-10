Sept 13 (Reuters) - Skanska Ab

* Skanska’s CEO Johan Karlstrom to step down in 2018

* Says Karlstrom will also step down from board of Skanska

* Says work of appointing a successor to Johan Karlström has been initiated and the ambition is to present the new CEO by the end of the year