Feb 1 (Reuters) - Skanska AB CEO Anders Danielsson to Reuters:

* SEES SWEDISH RESIDENTIAL MARKET STABILISING 2018 ON THE BACK OF A STRONG MACROECONOMY

* SAYS RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT UNIT NOTICES CUSTOMERS MAINLY IN STOCKHOLM, OSLO WAIT LONGER BEFORE BUYING

* SAYS RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT UNIT HAS NOT DELAYED ANY BUILDING STARTS PLANNED FOR H1 DESPITE SWEDISH MARKET SLOWDOWN Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)