BRIEF-Skanska H1 orders, sales beat expectations

July 20 (Reuters) - Skanska Ab

* Skanska ab h1 revenue amounted to sek 79.1 billion

* Skanska ab h1 order bookings in construction amounted to sek 84.5 billion

* Skanska ab h1 operating income amounted to sek 3.3 billion

* Reuters poll: skanska ab h1 sales seen at 77.7 billion sek, order bookings in construction seen at 78.3 billion

* Skanska ab says slightly improved market outlook since last quarter

* Skanska ab outlook next 12 mths: the overall construction market outlook continues to be positive

* Skanska ab outlook next 12 mths: in central europe the overall construction market situation is relatively stable with a slightly improved polish civil market

* Skanska ab outlook next 12 mths: the overall construction market situation in finland is improving, especially the civil market

* Skanska ab outlook next 12 mths: in uk the uncertainty in the non-residential building market post brexit and the election continues and it is also impacting the civil market to some extent

* Skanska ab says taking additional actions to restore the profitability in the u.s., uk and poland, where the latter is progressing according to plan

