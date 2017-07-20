FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2017 / 5:42 AM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Skanska H1 orders, sales beat expectations

2 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Skanska Ab

* Skanska ab h1 revenue amounted to sek 79.1 billion

* Skanska ab h1 order bookings in construction amounted to sek 84.5 billion

* Skanska ab h1 operating income amounted to sek 3.3 billion

* Reuters poll: skanska ab h1 sales seen at 77.7 billion sek, order bookings in construction seen at 78.3 billion

* Skanska ab says slightly improved market outlook since last quarter

* Skanska ab outlook next 12 mths: the overall construction market outlook continues to be positive

* Skanska ab outlook next 12 mths: in central europe the overall construction market situation is relatively stable with a slightly improved polish civil market

* Skanska ab outlook next 12 mths: the overall construction market situation in finland is improving, especially the civil market

* Skanska ab outlook next 12 mths: in uk the uncertainty in the non-residential building market post brexit and the election continues and it is also impacting the civil market to some extent

* Skanska ab says taking additional actions to restore the profitability in the u.s., uk and poland, where the latter is progressing according to plan

* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

