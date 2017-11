Nov 10 (Reuters) - Skanska Ab

* Skanska invests EUR 44M, about SEK 420M in the next building of High5ive, a five-building office complex located in Krakow, Poland

* The investment considers the third building as well as underground parking levels for both the third and the fourth building. The building under construction will offer a total leasable area of about 12,000 square meters. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)