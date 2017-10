Sept 14 (Reuters) - SKARBIEC HOLDING SA

* SAYS ‍SKARBIEC HOLDING LIMITED DECREASED ITS DIRECT STAKE IN CO TO 0.86% FROM 5.86%​

* SAYS AS RESULT POLISH ENTERPRISE FUND V L.P. (PEF) DECREASED ITS INDIRECT STAKE IN CO TO 0.86% FROM 5.86% ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)