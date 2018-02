Feb 8 (Reuters) - Skechers Usa Inc:

* SKECHERS ANNOUNCES RECORD FULL-YEAR 2017 SALES OF $4.16 BILLION

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.43

* Q4 SALES ROSE 27 PERCENT TO $970.6 MILLION

* SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES $150 MILLION STOCK REPURCHASE

* QUARTERLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.21

* SEES Q1 SALES IN RANGE OF $1.175 BILLION TO $1.200 BILLION

* SEES Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.70 TO $0.75

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.13, REVENUE VIEW $881.4 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.79, REVENUE VIEW $1.23 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: