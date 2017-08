June 15 (Reuters) - Adidas Ag-

* Skechers USA - U.S. Court denied Adidas' motion for preliminary injunction seeking to prevent co from selling mega-blade series of children's shoes

* Skechers USA Inc says ‍U.S. Court also dismissed Adidas' claim for "willful and intentional infringement" against skechers