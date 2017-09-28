BRIEF-Skiyaki announces IPO on TSE Mothers on Oct. 26

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Skiyaki Inc

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on Oct. 26, 2017, under the symbol “3995”

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 432,600 common shares, comprised of newly issued 160,000 shares and privately held 272,600 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 3,400 yen per share with total offering amount will be 1.47 billion yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* Ichiyoshi Securities Co Ltd, Okasan Securities Co Ltd and Kyokuto Securities Co Ltd included nine securities companies will be the underwriters for this offer

