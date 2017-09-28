FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Skiyaki announces IPO on TSE Mothers on Oct. 26
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
Technology
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 28, 2017 / 9:03 AM / 19 days ago

BRIEF-Skiyaki announces IPO on TSE Mothers on Oct. 26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Skiyaki Inc

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on Oct. 26, 2017, under the symbol “3995”

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 432,600 common shares, comprised of newly issued 160,000 shares and privately held 272,600 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 3,400 yen per share with total offering amount will be 1.47 billion yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* Ichiyoshi Securities Co Ltd, Okasan Securities Co Ltd and Kyokuto Securities Co Ltd included nine securities companies will be the underwriters for this offer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ggTwjC

Further company coverage:

Beijing Headline News

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.