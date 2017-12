BRIEF-SKW Stahl-Metallurgie 9-mth Revenues Up At Eur 196.1 Mln

Dec 1 (Reuters) - SKW STAHL METALLURGIE HOLDING AG :

* DGAP-NEWS: SKW STAHL-METALLURGIE HOLDING AG: OPENING OF INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS UNDER SELF-ADMINISTRATION WITH REGARD TO THE ASSETS FO SKW - AFTER NINE MONTHS IN 2017 CONTINUOUS POSITIVE TREND IN BUSINESS PERFORMANCE

* ‍REVENUES OF EUR 196.1 MIO. IN FIRST NINE MONTHS, +9.6%​

* 9-MONTH EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AFTER TAXES OF EUR -2.7 MILLION

* STILL SEES FY GROUP REVENUE OF ABOUT EUR 250 MILLION AND ADJUSTED EBITDA AT LEAST EUR 12 MILLION