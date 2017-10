BRIEF-SKW Stahl Metallurgie files for insolvency under self-administration

Sept 27 (Reuters) - SKW STAHL METALLURGIE HOLDING AG :

* DGAP-ADHOC: SKW STAHL-METALLURGIE HOLDING AG: SKW STAHL-METALLURGIE HOLDING AG FILES FOR INSOLVENCY UNDER SELF-ADMINISTRATION - BUSINESS OPERATIONS CONTINUE WITHOUT CONSTRAINTS

* ‍MANAGEMENT BOARD WILL CANCEL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING CONVENED FOR OCTOBER 10, 2017​

* ‍SHAREHOLDER MCGM GMBH HAS ASKED COMPANY TO CONVENE A FURTHER SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING WITH A SLIGHTLY MODIFIED AGENDA​

* ‍WILL ANNOUNCE INVITATION TO A FURTHER SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING PROMPTLY​

* HAS BECOME CONVINCED THAT THERE IS NO CHANCE TO SUSTAINABLY RESTORE POSITIVE CONTINUANCE PROGNOSIS OF SKW

* ‍CURRENTLY NO REASON TO INITIATE INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS FOR ANY OF SKW STAHL-METALLURGIE HOLDING‘S SUBSIDIARIES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)