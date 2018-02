Feb 28 (Reuters) - Sky Network Television Ltd:

* ‍BOARD APPROVED CHANGE TO PRICING AND PACKAGING OF SKY‘S SERVICES​

* ‍FROM MARCH 1, SKY BASIC TO BE REPLACED BY 2 NEW PACKAGES; SKY STARTER AT NZ$24.91/MONTH & SKY ENTERTAINMENT​ AT NZ$25/MONTH

* ‍CURRENT SKY SUBSCRIBERS WILL HAVE NO CHANGE TO COST OF THEIR CURRENT PACKAGE​

* ‍TOGETHER SKY STARTER AND SKY ENTERTAINMENT ARE SAME COST AND CHANNEL LINE-UP AS EXISTING BASIC PACKAGE​