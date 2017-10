Oct 12 (Reuters) - Sky Plc:

* ‍78.04 PERCENT VOTES CAST AT AGM TO REAPPOINT JAMES MURDOCH AS A DIRECTOR​

* SKY PLC - ‍70.99 PERCENT VOTES CAST AT AGM TO APPROVE DIRECTORS' REMUNERATION REPORT (EXCLUDING DIRECTORS' REMUNERATION POLICY)​