BRIEF-Sky Solar Holdings Enters Into 25-Year Power Purchase Agreement With Units Of Shenzhen Kaifa Technology

March 6 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Kaifa Technology Co Ltd :

* SKY SOLAR HOLDINGS SAYS ENTERED INTO 25-YEAR POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH UNITS OF SHENZHEN KAIFA TECHNOLOGY CO LTD

* SKY SOLAR HOLDINGS - POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT IS TO DEVELOP A 1.7 MW ROOFTOP SOLAR PROJECT IN SUZHOU, CHINA

* SKY SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD - PURSUANT TO PPA, SKY SOLAR CHINA WILL BE INDEPENDENT POWER PRODUCER THAT DEVELOPS, OWNS, AND OPERATES PROJECT

* SKY SOLAR - UPON COMPLETION, SHENZHEN KAIFA TO BUY OVER 85% OF ELECTRICITY GENERATED FROM ROOFTOP SOLAR PROJECT, WITH BALANCE BEING SOLD TO STATE GRID

* SKY SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD - ROOFTOP SOLAR PROJECT IN SUZHOU, CHINA IS ANTICIPATED TO BE COMPLETED BEFORE YEAR-END.