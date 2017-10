Oct 11 (Reuters) - Skydive Beach Group Ltd

* ‍Skydive to acquire GBR Helicopters Pty Ltd and GBR Holdings Pty Ltd​

* Skydive will acquire 100% of shares of GBR helicopters for a maximum of A$19.6m​

* Co expects acquisition to be materially earnings accretive on an annualised basis​

* ‍To fund acquisition co undertook an institutional placement to raise A$20 million​