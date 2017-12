Dec 14 (Reuters) - Skyfii Ltd:

* ‍1H FY18 REVENUE EXPECTED TO EXCEED $2.6 MILLION, REPRESENTING OVER 88 PCT GROWTH ON 1H FY17​

* ‍IN CONJUNCTION WITH COST MANAGEMENT INITIATIVES, CO ANTICIPATES ACHIEVING OPERATING BREAKEVEN ON AN EBITDA LEVEL IN NEAR TERM​