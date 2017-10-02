FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 2, 2017 / 12:54 PM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-Skywest announces additional order of 20 new aircraft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Skywest Inc

* Skywest Inc announces additional order of 20 new aircraft, new flying agreements

* Skywest Inc - ‍entered aircraft purchase agreements and capacity purchase agreements to acquire and fly 15 additional new aircraft with Delta Air Lines​

* Skywest - ‍entered aircraft purchase agreements and capacity purchase agreements to acquire and fly five additional new aircraft with Alaska Airlines​

* Skywest Inc - ‍expected delivery dates for 20 aircraft run from September 2017 through end of 2018​

* Skywest Inc - ‍aircrafts will be operated by Skywest Airlines Inc a wholly owned subsidiary of Skywest​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

