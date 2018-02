Feb 9 (Reuters) - Skywest Inc:

* SKYWEST, INC. REPORTS COMBINED JANUARY 2018 TRAFFIC FOR SKYWEST AIRLINES AND EXPRESSJET AIRLINES

* SKYWEST INC - ‍REPORTED APPROXIMATELY 147,800 BLOCK HOURS IN JANUARY 2018, VERSUS ABOUT 153,700 BLOCK HOURS IN JANUARY 2017​

* SKYWEST INC - JAN 2018 LOAD FACTOR 74.3 PERCENT VERSUS 76.6 PERCENT IN JAN 2017

* SKYWEST INC - ‍HAD ABOUT 84,300 DEPARTURES IN JAN 2018 VERSUS ABOUT 87,500 IN JANUARY 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: