Nov 21 (Reuters) - Skyworth Digital Holdings Ltd

* HY ‍revenue amounted to HK$21,489 million, representing an increase of 5.9%​

* ‍Board does not recommend payment of interim dividend for current year.​

* HY loss attributable to owners HK$192.0‍​ million versus a profit of HK$836 million