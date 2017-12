Dec 1 (Reuters) - SL Green Realty Corp:

* SL GREEN TO INCREASE COMMON DIVIDEND FOR SEVENTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

* SL GREEN REALTY CORP - ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS INCREASED COMPANY‘S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON ITS COMMON STOCK AND OP UNITS BY 4.8%​

* SL GREEN REALTY CORP - BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED Q4 DIVIDEND OF $0.8125 PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK​