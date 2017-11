Nov 14 (Reuters) - Sl Green Realty Corp

* SL Green to sell 43% stake in 1515 broadway to Allianz Real Estate

* Says ‍transaction values 1.86 million-square-foot, class-a times square office building at $1.950 billion​

* Says ‍SL Green will realize cash proceeds, following final deal closing, of approximately $416 million​