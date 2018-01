BRIEF-Slate Office REIT Plans To Acquire Seven Asset Office Portfolio For $191.4 Mln

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Slate Office Reit:

* SLATE OFFICE REIT ANNOUNCES PLAN TO ACQUIRE SEVEN ASSET OFFICE PORTFOLIO FOR $191.4 MILLION AND BOUGHT DEAL OFFERING COMPRISED OF $90 MILLION OF SUBSCRIPTION RECEIPTS AND $25 MILLION OF CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES

* SLATE OFFICE REIT - ‍ACQUISITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO REIT‘S 2018 AFFO PER UNIT ON A LEVERAGE-NEUTRAL BASIS​

* SLATE OFFICE REIT - ‍IN CONJUNCTION WITH DEALS, REIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH UNDERWRITERS CO-LED BY BMO CAPITAL MARKETS,NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL INC​

* SLATE OFFICE REIT - ‍ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH UNDERWRITERS TO ISSUE $90 MILLION SUBSCRIPTION RECEIPTS, $25 MILLION CONVERTIBLE UNSECURED SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES​

* SLATE OFFICE REIT - ‍NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF DEBENTURES WILL INITIALLY BE USED TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS UNDER REIT'S CREDIT FACILITY​