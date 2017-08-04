FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 days ago
BRIEF-Slate Office Reit reports Q2 AFFO of $0.19 per unit
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
In call with Trump, China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
NORTH KOREA
In call with Trump, China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
Anirban Lahiri re-sets goal at PGA Championship
Sports
Anirban Lahiri re-sets goal at PGA Championship
India's makeshift bridges
PHOTO FOCUS
India's makeshift bridges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 4, 2017 / 3:17 AM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-Slate Office Reit reports Q2 AFFO of $0.19 per unit

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Slate Office Reit -

* Slate Office Reit reports second quarter 2017 results

* Qtrly adjusted FFO increased $2.5 million to $10.7 million or $0.19 per unit

* AFFO payout ratio was adversely impacted by equity offering which was completed prior to closing of acquisitions.

* Qtrly funds from operations increased $2.3 million to $11.4 million compared to same period in prior year

* Adjusted FFO ("AFFO") increased $2.5 million to $10.7 million or $0.19 per unit

* Qtrly rental revenue $36.2 million versus $28.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.