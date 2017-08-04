BRIEF-Slate Office Reit reports Q2 AFFO of $0.19 per unit

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Slate Office Reit -

* Slate Office Reit reports second quarter 2017 results

* Qtrly adjusted FFO increased $2.5 million to $10.7 million or $0.19 per unit

* AFFO payout ratio was adversely impacted by equity offering which was completed prior to closing of acquisitions.

* Qtrly funds from operations increased $2.3 million to $11.4 million compared to same period in prior year

* Qtrly rental revenue $36.2 million versus $28.1 million