BRIEF-Sleep Country Canada qtrly earnings per share $0.61​
November 1, 2017 / 9:49 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Sleep Country Canada qtrly earnings per share $0.61​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc :

* Sleep Country Canada reports 17th consecutive quarter of growth with third quarter 2017 earnings

* Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc qtrly adjusted earnings per share ‍$0.63​

* Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc qtrly ‍same store sales growth was 7.3%​

* Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc qtrly ‍revenue increased 10.1% to $177.1 million from $160.8 million in Q3 2016​

* Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc qtrly ‍shr $0.61​

* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
