BRIEF-SLEEPZ To Increase Capital By EUR 0.7 Mln To Eur 9.00 Mln

Dec 18 (Reuters) - SLEEPZ AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: SLEEPZ AG: CAPITAL INCREASE FROM AUTHORISED CAPITAL FOR ISSUANCE TO STRATEGIC PARTNER HELIAD EQUITY PARTNERS GMBH & CO. KGAA, CUBITABO ACQUISITION

* TO INCREASE COMPANY‘S SHARE CAPITAL BY EUR 690,000.00 FROM ITS CURRENT EUR 8,280,391.00 TO EUR 8,970,391.00

* TO INCREASE COMPANY‘S SHARE CAPITAL BY ISSUING 690,000 NEW SHARES

* COMPANY WILL THUS OBTAIN NEW CASH FLOW IN A GROSS AMOUNT OF EUR 1,104,000.00 IN NEAR FUTURE

* CAPITAL INCREASE IS DIRECTLY CONNECTED INTENTION OF ACQUIRING CUBITABO GMBH ("CUBITABO")