July 6 (Reuters) - SLIGRO FOOD GROUP NV:

* SAYS ACKNOWLEDGES MARKET REPORTS OF POTENTIAL THIRD PARTY INTEREST IN EMTE, CO'S UNIT

* SAYS SUCH POTENTIAL OFFERS ARE NOT OPPORTUNE AT THE MOMENT AND CO HAS INFORMED INTERESTED PARTIES ABOUT IT

* SAYS KEEPS ALL OPTIONS OPEN BUT SALE OF ITS ACTIVITIES IS CLEARLY NOT CO'S PREFERENCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)