BRIEF-SM Energy Q4 GAAP Loss Per Share $0.24

Feb 21 (Reuters) - SM Energy Co:

* SM ENERGY REPORTS 2017 RESULTS AND 2018 OPERATING PLAN: PERMIAN EXECUTION OUTSTANDING, CASH FLOW GROWTH AHEAD

* Q4 ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.08

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.24

* SEES ‍2018 TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND OF ABOUT $1.27 BILLION​

* QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $340.5 MILLION VERSUS $379.9 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.14, REVENUE VIEW $329.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION 42 MMBOE - 46 MMBOE

* SM ENERGY - ‍BASED ON PRODUCTION GUIDANCE MID-POINT, CO HEDGES IN PLACE FOR ABOUT 75% OF 2018 OIL PRODUCTION & 65% OF 2018 NATURAL GAS PRODUCTION​

* SEES Q1 2018 PRODUCTION OF APPROXIMATELY 9.5 MMBOE - 10.0 MMBOE

* QTRLY ‍TOTAL PRODUCTION 10.4 MMBOE​

* ‍PRODUCTION INCREASED 2 PERCENT FOR Q4, COMPARED WITH PRIOR YEAR PERIODS ON A RETAINED ASSET BASIS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: