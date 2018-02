Feb 2 (Reuters) - SM Investments Corp:

* SM INVESTMENTS CORP - REFERS TO ARTICLE TITLED “SM BACKS OUT OF GOLDILOCKS ACQUISITION, ANTI-TRUST BODY SAYS” IN ABS-CBNNEWS.COM ON FEB 1‍​

* SM INVESTMENTS CORP -REGARDING PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY SM RETAIL OF GOLDILOCKS, BOTH SM & GOLDILOCKS JOINTLY AGREED NOT TO PURSUE TRANSACTION‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: