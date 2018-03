Feb 28 (Reuters) - Sm Investments Corp:

* REPORTED A 6% GROWTH IN NET INCOME TO PHP32.9 BILLION IN 2017 FROM PHP31.2 BILLION IN 2016‍​

* FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES ROSE 9% TO PHP396.1 BILLION FROM PHP363.4 BILLION LAST YEAR‍​