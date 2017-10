Oct 24 (Reuters) - SMART EYE AB (PUBL)

* Q3 2017 NET REVENUE AMOUNTED TO TSEK 12,945 (10,092), EQUIVALENT TO AN INCREASE OF 28%​

* Q3 OPERATING LOSS SEK ‍8.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 4.6 MILLION YEAR AGO