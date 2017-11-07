FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Smart Global Holdings announces CEO transition
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
Energy
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
North Korean diplomat's alcohol stash raises bootlegging doubts
Pakistan
North Korean diplomat's alcohol stash raises bootlegging doubts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 7, 2017 / 9:33 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Smart Global Holdings announces CEO transition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Smart Global Holdings Inc

* Smart Global Holdings announces ceo transition

* Smart Global Holdings - ‍iain Mackenzie, smart’s long-time CEO, has decided to transition to a revised role during 2018 calendar year​

* Smart Global Holdings Inc - ‍mackenzie will remain a member of SGH’s board of directors following transition​

* Smart Global Holdings Inc - ‍anticipated that a search for a new ceo will commence in near future​

* Smart Global Holdings Inc - ‍Ajay Shah, chairman of board of SGH, will increase his responsibilities and assume role of executive chairman​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.