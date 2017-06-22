FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Smart Global Holdings Q3 non-GAAP pro forma earnings per share $0.62
June 22, 2017 / 8:21 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Smart Global Holdings Q3 non-GAAP pro forma earnings per share $0.62

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Smart Global Holdings Inc

* Smart Global Holdings, Inc. Reports third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q3 non-gaap pro forma earnings per share $0.62

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.50

* Q3 sales $207 million versus i/b/e/s view $202.9 million

* Sees q4 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.62 to $0.66

* Sees q4 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.05 to $0.07

* Sees q4 2017 sales $205 million to $215 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $211.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

