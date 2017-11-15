BRIEF-Smart Global Holdings sees Q1 GAAP ‍earnings per share $0.78 to $0.81​

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Smart Global Holdings Inc

* Smart Global Holdings updates guidance for first quarter fiscal 2018 and provides direction for second quarter fiscal 2018

* Smart Global Holdings Inc sees Q1 2018 ‍net sales - gaap/non-gaap $250 million to $260 million​

* Smart Global Holdings Inc sees Q1 2018 ‍earnings per share - gaap $0.78 to $0.81​

* Smart Global Holdings Inc sees Q1 2018 ‍earnings per share - non-GAAP $0.90 to $0.93​

* Q1 revenue view $233.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $233.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S