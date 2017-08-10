FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Smart Sand Inc reports Q2 earnings per share $0.06
August 10, 2017 / 10:20 AM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Smart Sand Inc reports Q2 earnings per share $0.06

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Smart Sand Inc:

* Smart Sand Inc announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.06

* Q2 revenue $29.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $29.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Smart Sand - ‍tons sold totaled approximately 531,000 in Q2 of 2017, compared with approximately 193,000 tons sold during same period last year​

* ‍tons sold during quarter decreased by 5pct compared to q1 2017 tons sold of 558,500​

* Smart Sand - ‍sequential qtrly decrease in tons sold was predominantly due to unplanned downtime at Oakdale facility​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

