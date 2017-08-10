FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Smart Sand Inc reports Q2 earnings per share $0.06
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 10, 2017 / 10:20 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Smart Sand Inc reports Q2 earnings per share $0.06

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Smart Sand Inc:

* Smart Sand Inc announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.06

* Q2 revenue $29.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $29.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Smart Sand - ‍tons sold totaled approximately 531,000 in Q2 of 2017, compared with approximately 193,000 tons sold during same period last year​

* ‍tons sold during quarter decreased by 5pct compared to q1 2017 tons sold of 558,500​

* Smart Sand - ‍sequential qtrly decrease in tons sold was predominantly due to unplanned downtime at Oakdale facility​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.