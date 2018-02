Jan 31 (Reuters) - SMARTPHOTO GROUP NV:

* FY EBITDA EUR 6.6‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* INCREASE IN OPERATING INCOME FROM 45.1 MILLION EUR IN 2016 TO 45.6 MILLION EUR IN 2017 (+ 1.1%)‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2rQLvpC Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)