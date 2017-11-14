BRIEF-SMBC Aviation says sees upward momentum on used aircraft lease rates

Nov 14 (Reuters) - SMBC Aviation Capital CEO Peter Barrett:
* says seeing “some upward momentum” on used narrow-body aircraft lease rates; sees new aircraft lease rates stable
* says expects oil price strength to have positive impact on demand for new aircraft
* says sees some consolidation around new entrants to aircraft finance market over the next couple of years
* says base case for SMBC Aviation Capital is for organic expansion but will “keep a close eye on (acquisition) opportunities”
* Barrett speaking to Reuters after reporting $167 million profit before tax in H1 (6 months to Sept. 30) up 3.1 pct y/y
* SMBC has assets of $10.5 billion, comprising 278 owned and 174 managed aircraft; 14 pct of portfolio newest technology
* says commitment by shareholders to provide up to $1 billion in capital leaves company “well positioned to fund our future expansion” (Reporting By Conor Humphries)